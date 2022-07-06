(Shenandoah) -- The strides of Shenandoah softball showed quite clearly in the final week of the regular season.
The Fillies (13-18), which will play at Atlantic in a Class 3A Region 4 opener on Wednesday night (KMA 960, 7:00 PM), won four of their final five games, including extra-inning thrillers over Harlan and Lewis Central.
“If you pick two weeks ago, we had a terrible week of losses,” Fillies coach Aaron Burdorf told KMA Sports. “But we bounced back last week, and it’s good to see the girls continue to play with that confidence they’ve gained throughout the summer.”
The confidence growth comes with experience and with an eight-win improvement from 2021 when many of Shenandoah’s regulars were tasked with learning on the go.
“We came into this season not knowing what to expect,” Burdorf added. “We came off a year where we played a lot of young kids, and we didn’t get a lot of wins. I felt like we were much improved from our winter workouts, and I could tell we were growing in confidence. I feel like our team has continued to grow all the way through.”
The Fillies pitching staff has again leaned on underclassmen with sophomore Jenna Burdorf throwing a team-high 107 innings and freshman Peyton Athen adding 82 innings in the circle. Burdorf, who tossed a 1-0 shutout on June 13th in a win over the Trojans, has a 3.79 ERA and 78 strikeouts on the season.
Offensively, Burdorf leads the team with a .432/.481/.432 batting line that includes team-highs with 41 hits and 32 runs scored. Senior Brooklen Black has also had a strong season with a .380/.479/.450 triple-slash, and sophomore Caroline Rogers (.368/.419/.382) has been red hot down the stretch, according to Coach Burdorf.
Seniors Sara Morales (.363/.414/.407) and Reese Spiegel (.280/.404/.305) have been key components, and freshman Lynnae Green (.273/.363/.364) leads the team with 26 RBI. Sophomores Macey Finlay and Kassidy Stephens and freshmen Lexi Schebaum and Kinsey Gibson have all made at least 16 starts this season for the Fillies.
While the pitching and the hitting have had its moments this summer, Coach Burdorf said the key to the success – or lack thereof – of this team is the defense.
“Our pitchers pitch to contact,” he said. “They’re not going to strike out a lot of people, so we have to get 15, 16, 17 outs on defense. When we’re able to play defense and get those outs we look really good. When we don’t, we don’t play very well. It’s something we have preached all season. Make the outs on defense, especially the ones they give you. That’s the same mindset we have to come with on Wednesday night.”
Shenandoah’s 1-0 win over Atlantic in June was followed by an 8-1 loss to a Trojans team that brings a 21-14 record into the postseason. They’ve also been on a bit of late-season resurgence with five straight victories.
“When we played the doubleheader in Atlantic, we got a great pitching performance from Jenna in that first game,” Coach Burdorf remembers. “The defense played really well behind her. In that 8-1 loss, ultimately, it was 2-1 going into the bottom of the fifth, and we gave up a couple hits here and there. They were able to put something together.
“Our girls should really come into this game with a lot of confidence, knowing we have beat them on their home field this year.”
Listen to the complete interview with Coach Burdorf linked below. Hear Shenandoah/Atlantic on AM 960 Wednesday night at 7:00.