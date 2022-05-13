(Shenandoah) -- Last year did not go as desired for the Shenandoah softball team, but the Fillies have many returners ready to make some progress.
"We're feeling good," said Shenandoah Coach Aaron Burdorf. "Everyone is coming back a year older. We're going to continue to build and get better every day."
Last year, the Fillies took some bumps with a 5-27 record behind a young lineup.
"It was good to see them grow," Burdorf said. "We talked every day about building to get better for the upcoming years. We tried to find a positive every night. We are carrying that positive outlook this summer. We look forward to seeing the growth."
Burdorf says he has liked what he has seen from his team during preseason workouts.
"We've already put in more things this year than last year because the girls are more advanced and ready to move forward."
Sophomore Jenna Burdorf is the Fillies' returning starter pitcher. Burdorf showed glimpses of success last year with a 4-20 record, 5.98 ERA and 133 1/3 innings of action.
"She needs to be a leader in the circle," Coach Burdorf said. "She wants to play softball and be good at it. She puts in the time and effort in the offseason. Her growth will be getting more outs and giving up less earned runs. She's already throwing harder than she did last year."
Offensively, freshman Lynnae Green is the top returner. Green shined as an eighth grader with a .374 batting average and 15 RBI in 91 at-bats.
"You can see that Lynnae has put in time and effort in the offseason," Burdorf said. "She wants to crush the ball."
Aside from Green, Caroline Rogers (.255, 6 RBI), Brooklen Black (.235, 8 RBI), Sara Morales (.219, 6 RBI), Macey Finlay (.213, 9 RBI) and Reese Spiegel (.146, 3 RBI) also return to the lineup.
The Fillies open the season May 23rd at Griswold. That contest begins a busy opening week with games against Nodaway Valley, Clarinda and Stanton.
"The first couple of nights out might be a mix and match of kids because we might have some kids missing for different events," Burdorf said. "But as we get into conference play, we want that core nucleus of girls to be at the top of their game."
Burdorf says his team wants to improve on two statistics this year: limiting their number of unearned runs allowed and the amount of times we struck out.
"If we can turn those two numbers around, we'll be more successful this summer," Burdorf said.
Check out the full interview with Burdorf below.