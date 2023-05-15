(Shenandoah) -- Shenandoah softball enters the 2023 season with optimism and excitement after a promising 2022 campaign.
"We've had two good weeks of practice," Shenandoah head coach Aaron Burdorf said. "The kids are excited. This is a loose group. We saw some strides from them in the offseason."
The Fillies were 13-20 last year -- an eight-win improvement from the season before. Coach Burdorf's biggest takeaway from last season is his team's struggles in close games. The Fillies were 7-9 in games decided by three runs or less. Flipping that number is an emphasis this year.
"Most of those came from unearned runs," Burdorf said. "We've stressed defense and how important it is. We've got some people moving to different positions and new people coming in. It will be a learning experience, but we have kids that want to be there. That should make it fun."
Pitchers Jenna Burdorf and Payton Athen lead the defense this year. Burdorf threw 113 innings with a 10-11 record, 3.78 ERA and 80 strikeouts, while Athen tossed 82 innings with a 3-8 record, 5.12 ERA and 65 strikeouts.
"The two stressors for them are to throw strikes and let your defense help you out," Coach Burdorf said. "Jenna isn't overpowering. She has a good changeup and does what she does. Payton has added some speed to her pitching, which is good. She throws harder and has more movement. Hopefully, we'll see some good things from them. These two are just juniors and sophomores, so we want to see more growth."
Shenandoah hit .293 as a team last year. They lost three of their top six batters from last season's lineup. Burdorf is the top returner. She hit .433/.491/.433 with nine RBI. Caroline Rogers (.361/.410/.375, 16 RBI), Lynnae Green (.275/.368/.363, 31 RBI) and Athen (.231/.302/.231, 4 RBI) return to the order, along with Kassidy Stephens and Alexis Schebaum.
"We struck out way too many times last year," Coach Burdorf said. "We just need to get the ball in play and put some pressure on the defense. That will make our offense move."
The Fillies would love to make another leap in the win column this year.
"The goal is to continue improving," Burdorf said. "I think we could get to .500 or better. If we're good teammates and have fun, that will take care of things. It could be exciting."
Shenandoah opens the season May 22nd against Griswold. Click below to hear the full interview with Coach Burdorf.