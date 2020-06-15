(Shenandoah) -- There was some good and some bad, but in the end, there was a win for Shenandoah softball.
The Fillies (1-0 overall, 1-0 Hawkeye Ten) opened their season with a 10-7 victory over Hawkeye Ten Conference rival Clarinda (0-1, 0-1) on Monday night.
“We came out after two weeks of practice and knocked some rust off,” Fillies coach Aaron Burdorf said.
Merely getting a chance to compete after roughly 95 days off from all competition in the state proved to be a cleansing for many members of the Shenandoah team. A victory was simply a bonus.
“It’s so good (to compete again),” Nichole Gilbert said. “As an athlete, being stuck in the house was pretty awful. Just getting the opportunity to come out here and play was great.”
Gilbert is one of four Fillies seniors that had their seasons saved with a four-week regular season, and she took advantage of her first chance in 2020. The shortstop reached base three times and provided two run-scoring hits.
“I”m not exactly right where I want to be yet,” Gilbert said, “but the ball dropped in and it worked. I’ll take it.”
Shenandoah scored at least one run in all but one inning on Monday, getting two in the first, one each in the second, third and fourth and five in the fifth to blow the game open.
Macee Blank added two hits and two RBI of her own while Sara Morales had two hits and Lydia Morales provided two walks and two runs scored. Sidda Rodewald walked twice and scored once.
All of their offensive success came behind a sometimes-dominant night from Delanie Voshell, who also had an RBI single to back her complete-game performance. Voshell struck out seven of the first 11 batters she faced and finished with 13 punch outs.
“We kind of talked last year about pitch count and strikeout to walk ratio,” Burdorf said. “I think she works better when she works quick, and I think you saw that in the middle innings. If she can continue to do that, she’ll be really successful.”
The Clarinda offense did find success in scoring single runs in the first, second and fourth and put up three in the sixth. They managed four hits, including an RBI double by Kylie Shackelford. Bradlie Wilmes, Maddie Sunderman and Emmy Allbaugh also had one hit each.
Allbaugh reached base all three times she came to the plate in a 1-for-1, 3-run performance. Wilmes drove in a run and scored once, and Sunderman scored twice.
While there were some ups and downs throughout the night, the Fillies are just excited to continue competing and to be 1-0.
“I”m just happy we got the season off to a good start,” Burdorf added. “We executed pretty well with a fake bunt and double steal a couple times. There were some things we need to do better. Overall, I was happy with the game and getting started for the summer.”
Shenandoah is back in action at Red Oak on Tuesday evening in a game broadcast on KMA-FM 99.1 (at 7:30). Clarinda is off until Thursday when they travel to Atlantic.
View complete video interviews with Coach Burdorf and Nichole Gilbert below.