(Avoca) -- Shenandoah holds on in the final seconds to win their first season opener since 2015 with a win over AHSTW 24-22.
After falling to the Vikings last season by one touchdown the Mustangs start out the season with a revenge win. With most states even wondering if they would have a football season junior running back Morgan Cotten explained his excitement for getting to play.
“It’s fantastic. I’m very thankful that our team is lucky enough to play football this year and give everybody what we got,” Cotten said.
After finishing with 494 yards rushing last season Cotten got his 2020 season off to a great start. The Mustang tailback finished with 66 yards on the ground with a touchdown along with 171 receiving yards on just two catches and a touchdown.
Shenandoah opened up the scoring with an 11 yard touchdown pass from Zane Zwickle to Blake Herold to put the Mustangs up early in the first and they never gave the lead back. The story of the first half was the turnovers for AHSTW. Shenandoah forced a fumble on the first drive of the game for AHSTW and ended up forcing three more in the first half and five in total for the game.
“We gave up some big plays, but when it came to crunch time we had guys in the right position who made the right plays which proved to be the deciding factor in the game,” Shenandoah head coach Ty Ratliff said. “When you get five takeaways that’s a huge night for the defense.”
After not giving up any points in the first half for Shenandoah the AHSTW offense would respond in the second half. The viking offense scored on the first possession of the third quarter lead behind Denver Pauley who finished with 117 yards on 23 carries. Shenandoah continued their offensive success for Zayne Zwickel to kick a field goal to increase their lead 24-7. Ratliff explained the importance of special teams.
“We actually spend a good quarter of our practice on special teams. It’s a third of the game and we take a lot of pride in that. We’ve got a kid that we can utilize in the kicking game and he pulled through strong for us tonight,” Ratliff said.
Zwickel’s kick proved to be the game winner for the Mustangs. AHSTW had a chance late with a couple of deep pass attempts that proved to run out the remaining 13 seconds of the game for a Shenandoah victory.
The Mustangs are now 1-0 and will be at home to take on Sidney (0-1) next Friday at 7 pm. Cotten shared the team's preparation for week two.
“We’ve gotta keep it one game at a time. We’ve got to keep everyone going, our offense and our defense as well as keep everybody healthy and get going at home,” Cotten said.
Austin McNorton and Tom Moore will have the call on the KMA-Xstream on kmaland.com. To hear the interviews from Ratliff and Cotten click below.