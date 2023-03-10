(Shenandoah) -- Spring is just around the corner and the Shenandoah tennis teams are gearing up for another exciting season.
“We’ve got a lot of excitement going around the program,” Shenandoah tennis head coach Brian Daoust said. “We’ve got some turnover, a lot of strong seniors from both the boys and the girls program last year have departed us and we’ve gotta find our way. But, there’s a lot of excitement and a lot of youth mixed with experience to create what should be a very competitive year within our programs.”
The girls team will undoubtedly feel the absence of last year’s top player, Jessica Sun, who earned runner-up honors at the state tournament in her senior season.
Without Sun, the Fillies turn to a group of solid returning players who filled out the rest of last year’s lineup. Those players include Paige Gleason, Auri Trowbridge, Emma Olson, Cadence Gough and Brooke Hays.
“We have our numbers two, three, four, five and six [players] coming back this year,” Daoust said. “It’s really exciting to have all that experience. We know that the entirety of Southwest Iowa has a lot of experience coming back,especially the stronger teams from last year. So, it’s gonna be great competition.”
Gleason figures to be at the top of that lineup once the season begins. As a junior, Gleason posted an 11-12 record in singles, winning 14 sets as the team’s No. 2 player behind Sun.
“[Gleason] is poised to have a really good year,” Daoust said. “She was third place last year in our district. She’s a strong leader for us, a good voice and she represents the team really well on the court.”
On the boys side, experience is key for the Mustangs. The charge will be led by two-time state qualifier Andrew Lawrence, while returning players Dylan Gray and Drew Morelock will be major contributors as well.
“We return from the top,” Daoust said. “It’s gonna be valuable having those three guys, especially because we advanced so far into the postseason as a team last year. They’ve had a lot of match play. Then, we’ve got some promising kids coming up who are gonna give it a go this year.”
Lawrence won nine of 14 matches in his sophomore season in Shenandoah’s No. 1 position in 2021-22.
“[Lawrence] has been a really strong singles player who wants to add to that and work with his doubles game a little bit more,” Daoust said.
Per usual, the new season brings new goals and optimism to the Shenandoah tennis program; something that they’ll look to build on as competition gets underway in April.
“We discuss goals quite a bit with them and they create those goals, but I always kind of stay away from wins and losses,” Daoust said. “I kind of figure that wins and losses will come if we stick with the things that they can control. The big focus this year on the boys side is they wanna improve their aggressiveness in doubles play, work on service percentage and their own mental game. On the girls side, they talk a lot about becoming mentally stronger as well. They want to go into games with strategies. They want to be more proactive than reactive within the matches.”
The Fillies will kick off their season April 1 with a home tournament against Denison, Glenwood and St. Albert, while the Mustangs will battle Clarinda April 4 to open up the schedule.
Click below to hear the full interview with Daoust from Friday’s KMA Sports Feature.