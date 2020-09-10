(Shenandoah) -- UPDATED STORY: Shenandoah has found an opponent on Friday and will play in Alta-Aurelia.
The game will kickoff at 7:00, but the site has not yet been determined. The Mustangs district game with Des Moines Christian was canceled earlier in the day.
ORIGINAL STORY:
Shenandoah has announced their football game at Des Moines Christian on Friday night has been canceled.
The Shenandoah activities Twitter account made the announcement on Wednesday afternoon.
The tweet also says they are currently looking for a replacement game.