(Shenandoah) -- Tonight Shenandoah debuted what is known as “no fly zone” as the Mustangs forced eight turnovers in a win over rival Red Oak 41-7.
After a slow first quarter and some snap issues Shenandoah got their first points at the four minute mark on the defensive side of the ball. A strip sack landed into the gut of Ty Rogers who took it 48 yards to the endzone.
“Ty Rogers is an absolute athlete and we’re happy to have him back. If you didn’t know he’s been out three weeks now and we are very happy to have him back and that play sparked everything for us,” David Rendon said.
Following a 75 yard kick return by Red Oak’s Chase Sandholm Shenandoah found themselves only up six with two minutes to go in the first half. That’s when Blake Herold and Zayne Zwickel started to get things going offensively. Zwickel ran the two minute drill to perfection with a 37 and 41 yard pass to Herold and Michael Reed punched it into the endzone from four yards out with only 30 seconds left in the first half. Herold spoke on his quarterback's play.
“When you have a quarterback like Zayne Zwickel throwing you those balls it’s like nothing else. He’s on the money all the time and he’s just a great quarterback,” Herold said.
Red Oak started with the football in the third quarter but fumbled inside their own 15. Shenandoah capitalized on the turnover with a Zwickel three yard touchdown run. Defense was certainly a big story in tonight's ballgame as the Mustangs forced eight turnovers. Cain Lorimor had two interceptions himself.
“We just see the ball and have to go make a play on it. It’s just great to get the ball back to our offense and spark some energy,” Lorimor said.
The pressure up front was also a big part of the game as the Mustangs forced and recovered four fumbles.
“That was the game plan to try and disrupt the backfield as much as we can and put pressure back there and it definitely paid off,” head coach Ty Ratliff said.
Shenandoah used the defense to create momentum for the offense and went on to score 20 points in the second half to advance to 3-1 on the season, their best record at the beginning of the season since 2015. The young Red Oak Tigers fall to 0-4 and will play Greene County next week for their homecoming game. Shenandoah will play Page County rival Clarinda. Ratliff talked about his team’s mindset for next week.
“It goes back to having a great practice all week. Having a good high energy level and being focused to not lose track of what the goal is,” Ratliff said. “Everybody is excited to play each other but we have to take care of ourselves first and make sure we clean things up throughout the week and go in there ready to play next Friday.”
