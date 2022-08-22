(Shenandoah) -- The Shenandoah volleyball team opens the new year with the hopes of a strong season thanks to an experienced returning core.
"We are excited," said Shenandoah Coach Toni Comstock. "We've got a lot of talent and skill on our team. The girls are so excited for the season. We can't wait."
The Fillies have a small roster, but Coach Comstock is pleased with what she has seen from her team in preseason festivities
"It's a different feeling," she said. "We are a small but mighty team. The girls are developing into good volleyball players. They made big commitments this summer. They've worked extremely hard."
Coach Comstock hopes the commitment to improvement pays off this season after a 13-19 season in 2021.
"We went to a scrimmage last weekend, and I felt we connected well," she said. "Overall, the feel of the team is positive. We're putting in effort and working our tails off."
The Fillies' returning production brings optimism, too. Both their top two hitters and setters return to the lineup. Sophomore Ashlynn Hodges posted a team-high 2.2 kills per set while Kate Lantz chipped in 1.6 KPS, and Lynnae Green shined in her freshman year with 1.1 KPS.
Peyton Athen sparked the offense last year with 3.5 assists as a freshman, and Aliyah Parker chipped in 1.9 APS.
Macey Finlay, Brooklen Black, Jenna Burdorf, and Caroline Rogers were also steady contributors for Shenandoah.
"They are still learning, but they have a lot of volleyball sense to them," Comstock said. "We're still fine-tuning things, but the positivity is a great feeling this year. "
The Fillies returning production presents some well-deserved optimism for Shenandoah heading into 2022.
"Every coach wants to be in the top half (of the conference)," Comstock said. "But I really believe we should be. Ideally, I would love to be in the top three or four. The girls feel the same way.”
“These girls are working so hard, and I like to say we still have a young squad. I'm looking for people to step up and be there for one another."
Shenandoah opens the season on August 30th against Glenwood. Check out the full interview with Coach Comstock below.