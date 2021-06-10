(Shenandoah) -- The Shenandoah Mustangs win back to back games for the first time this season after a 4-2 home win over Creston.
After a road victory in Tabor over Fremont-Mills on Wednesday the Mustangs came from behind late to defeat the Panthers on their home diamond.
“It’s a busy week and we still have 2 more games to go this week, so it’s good to have some momentum here in the middle,” head coach Brett Roberts said. “It’s good to get a win at home, a Hawkeye 10 win against a bigger school. It feels good to get two wins in a row, this one feels better than the last one.”
The Mustangs jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the second inning on a RBI single from Camden Lorimer which brought in Brody Owen. The game was won with defense however thanks to solid pitching from senior Carter Ruzek who went the distance along with 5 strikeouts.
“My offspeed was really good. I had three pitches that I was consistent with all night,” Ruzek said. “Knowing that in any count I can come out with an offspeed pitch and it will be a strike.”
Ruzek also shared how his defense behind him was a huge advantage.
“When you have a good defense behind you you don’t need to have 10 strikeouts a game you can just trust them to take the ball into their own hands and make the good plays,” Ruzek said.
Creston’s only offensive success came in the top of the 4th inning where the Panthers middle of the order tallied three hits and scored two runs to take the lead. A lead they wouldn’t give up until the bottom of the 6th inning.
The bottom of the 6th started out good for pitcher Avery Fuller with his 7th strikeout of the night, but a pair of walks and hitting a batter loaded the bases. That’s when a hard hit grounder and a tough throw that went wild to first unloaded the bases to put the Mustangs ahead once again.
“I just told them that we have to keep putting ourselves in those places. We put ourselves in those advantageous places and just didn’t come through with the at bats that we needed to,” Roberts said. “We’ve got to keep doing that, if you keep running into that wall eventually that wall is going to collapse.”
After taking the lead Ruzek came out and closed the door to advance the Mustangs to a 4-6 record. Creston falls to 4-9 and will travel to play a doubleheader against Kuemper Catholic on Monday. Shenandoah will travel to take on St. Albert tomorrow night. Ruzek shared his team's goals for the remainder of the season.
“We just want to keep winning, state would be a great thing but we just want to keep winning and playing good baseball,” Ruzek said.
