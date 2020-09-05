(Shenandoah) -- Even after an explosion of a start Shenandoah holds on to win another close game to improve to 2-0 with a 28-20 win over Sidney.
On a Senior Night from Mustang Field game number two of the 2020 high school football season got off to a quick start. Sophomore Morgan Cotten took the opening kickoff right down the pipe untouched into the endzone to put Shenandoah up 7-0 after taking off only 11 seconds of the clock.
“We take a lot of pride in our special teams. The momentum right off the bat is huge and the kids executed the play very well,” head coach Ty Ratliff said.
The Cowboys would respond though in the second quarter with two touchdown runs from Tyler Hensley to go ahead 14-7 with 8:30 minutes left in the second quarter. Shenandoah was able to get the big offensive play they had been searching for to answer. A 58 yard touchdown pass from Zayne Zwickel to David Rendon tied the game at 14 before the half.
“That was huge. After struggling in the first half that play was a huge confidence booster and pushed our team forward,” Zwickel said.
After a sloppy first half offensively with only one first down the Mustangs communicated together in the locker room at the half.
“We talked about getting back to the fundamentals. There were a lot of things that we had to fix on our end and that it was going to come from within. I think our kids responded extremely well,” Ratliff said.
The Mustangs certainly did respond where the senior Zwickel threw his second touchdown pass of the night to find Blake Herold in the back of the endzone from five yards out to retake the lead early in the third quarter. Zwickel talked about what having a senior night meant for him.
“It’s definitely a blessing. I think it was a good decision to have the senior night in case we weren’t able to have it later on down the season. It was a blessing and I’m very thankful to have it,” Zwickel said.
Shenandoah would add one more score in the 4th quarter and then fight off a late effort from Sidney late as David Rendon sealed the game with an interception. Shenandoah would finish with 220 total yards. Shenandoah (2-0) will travel to take on Des Moines Christian next week while Sidney (0-2) will host AHSTW.
