(Shenandoah) -- Shenandoah wrestling is off to a solid start to the season, as they continue to see growth in their program.
Coach Todd McGinnis talked with KMA Sports recently about his team’s 5-1 dual start to the year, which was coupled with a top-five showing at Friend’s Bob Arehart Memorial Tournament.
“It’s been going really well,” Coach McGinnis said. “The kids we have are coming in working really hard, and honestly, the way they work in practice is kind of what we’ve seen on the mat.”
Shenandoah opened last Thursday with dual wins over East Mills, Southwest Valley and Clarke, followed it up with a fifth-place finish in Friend and then went 2-1 at Kuemper Catholic this past Tuesday.
“Whether it’s a win or a loss,” McGinnis said, “these kids go out and battle, and that’s all we ask. We’ve been really happy with what we’ve seen so far.”
Leading the way for Shenandoah to this point in the season are junior Owen Laughlin and sophomores Cole Scamman and Jayden Dickerson. The three have a combined 32-1 record with Laughlin (152 pounds) and Scamman (138) both grabbing championships in their respective brackets this past Saturday.
“Owen is one of those kids that is pretty focused and works really hard,” McGinnis said. “I can’t say enough about what he brings to our room and just overall as a kid. He’s a wrestler. That’s where he lives, and he’s been wrestling tough and looks really good so far.
“Cole has been looking really good. He is our returning district qualifier, and from one year to the next, the leap he has made…he’s been wrestling really well, and we’ve been really happy with the transition of stuff we’ve been working on in the room to the mat.
“Jayden is wrestling really well. He’s grown up a wrestler his whole life, and he’s looking really good. Having these guys together in the room is a big thing, too.”
Those three aren’t alone in guiding the strong start. Freshman 138-pounder Jacob McGargill is 8-3, 220-pound junior Ethan Richardson was a runner-up at Friend and juniors Mark Hardy and Jacob Rystrom, sophomores Davin Holste and Steven Perkins and freshmen Tyler Babe and Ethan Laughlin also received mention from McGinnis.
“We are definitely closer than we have been the last several years (in filling out the lineup),” McGinnis said. “Just the mentality and having people like Owen is a big help, too. These guys have been in the room last year and have seen a huge improvement. They went to camps and were at open mats this summer. We’ve seen the little improvements from last year that have been a big positive for us.”
Shenandoah is back in action on Saturday in Oakland at the Riverside Wrestling Invitational. Check out the full interview with Coach McGinnis below.