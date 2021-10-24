(KMAland) -- The Shenandoah fifth and sixth grade youth football team came home with their first Pride of Iowa Youth Football League championship in history on Saturday.
The Mustangs finished out the season with a 47-16 win over Interstate 35 to claim the trophy with a 6-0 record.
The season results:
Shenandoah 30 Southwest Valley 6
Shenandoah 41 Clarinda Red 22
Shenandoah 41 Maryville 8
Shenandoah 32 Red Oak 0
Shenandoah 27 Clarinda White 0
Shenandoah 47 Interstate 35 16
Photo and information were submitted to KMA Sports.