(Shenandoah) -- Shenandoah high jumper Riley Backus missed his junior season and is competing at less than 100% as a senior.
Through all that adversity, Backus says there was one school that stuck with him, and that’s why he’s heading to Loras.
“I had hip surgery a couple months ago,” Backus explained. “It kind of slowed me down, and Loras took that into consideration. I know they’ll take great time and work with me. Out of all the schools, they showed great appreciated and helped me all the way through.”
As a sophomore, Backus posted a season-best jump of 6-04.00, and he felt he was well on his way to an even bigger junior year. Without the junior year and his current injury, the recruiting process was “definitely tough,” according to Backus.
“There was just a couple schools I wish could have talked to,” he said, “but I can’t do much about it. I’m just glad that I get to actually keep doing what I like to do (at Loras). It’ll be fun, and I’m glad I’m getting a second chance.”
Along with the athletic side of things, Backus says the Dubuque school fits what he wants to do academically.
“I’d like to go into anesthesiology eventually,” Backus said. “They have a good nursing and pre-med program. That’s all I really need to get me started, and it’ll be nice to get that done while I’m there doing track.”
