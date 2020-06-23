(Shenandoah) -- For someone that didn’t get much of a chance to hit during the 2019 season, Macee Blank sure is making up for lost time.
The Shenandoah junior catcher grabbed the first Jim Hughes Real Estate KMAland Female Athlete of the Week award of the softball season on Monday. That followed a big opening week with seven hits and nine RBI in just three games.
“I was pretty shocked myself,” Blank told KMA Sports. “I didn’t hit very much last year, so hitting in the batting cage this year started me out well.”
Blank had two hits and two RBI vs. Clarinda, one hit, two walks and two RBI against Red Oak and then a big four-hit, five-RBI game against Sidney last week.
“It just makes me feel like I can actually be useful on the team,” Blank said, “and not just be there for defense.”
The defensive part of the game is plenty important, though, for Blank and for her team, as she keeps things steady behind the plate for the undefeated Fillies.
Shenandoah is back in action tonight against Creston – one of the top teams in the Hawkeye Ten Conference preseason projections. Blank was hardly alone in a big first week, as Shenandoah scored 45 runs in just three games.
“Once one starts hitting, we all start hitting,” Blank said. “We always start hitting with two outs, so it’s a little nerve-racking.”
Listen to the full interview with Blank from today’s UFR linked below.