(KMAland) -- Shenandoah’s Aaron Burdorf has had a busy past few weeks as he prepares his softball team and athletics program for a unique summer.
Burdorf, along with the other Hawkeye Ten Conference activities directors, have spent many hours talking over expectations and guidelines from a fan perspective for the 2020 season. While doubling up as the softball coach, Burdorf has had some help from future AD and his assistant coach Jon Weinrich.
“We’ve been working together to make sure that we have some of the things we need at our field,” Burdorf said. “It’s definitely added to practice, just putting the hand sanitizer out and wiping off bats and equipment.”
On Sunday, Burdorf and other Hawkeye Ten ADs revealed a list of expectations and guidelines ranging from admission to seating to foul ball return.
“We’ve really been preparing since early May, coming up with contingency plans if we did come back for summer sports,” Burdorf said. “Just really working together and trying to come up with a plan and looking at what other ADs in conferences are doing across the state.”
Some of the key bullet points outlined in the release:
-There will be no admission fee. However, there will be a free will donation set up at each facility to help offset costs for umpires and PPE.
-Fans are encouraged to bring their own chairs. All schools will have limited bleacher use and some schools will reserve bleacher space for their own teams not playing.
-Concessions will not be offered per the Department of Education and Department of Public Health guidelines.
-Restrooms will be available with limited occupancy.
-Spectators are encouraged to bring their own hand sanitizer. Masks are not required, but they are encouraged.
-Do not use sunflower seeds as prohibited by the DOE and IDPH guidelines.
-Abide by each respective school’s signage.
-Stay home if you show symptoms or have been in contact with someone with a confirmed positive case of COVID-19 in the last 14 days.
-Teams will have players help recover foul balls to limit fan exposure.
Listen to the complete interview with Burdorf linked below. View the complete release linked here.