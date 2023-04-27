(Shenandoah) -- Shenandoah senior Dylan Gray sealed his college future on Thursday.
Gray made it official by signing to bowl at Iowa Western.
"I'm very excited," Gray said about his signing. "It means the world to me. I'm ready to see what I can do at college level."
Bowling collegiately is a lifelong dream for Gray.
"I've always wanted to do a sport in college," he said. "Getting this opportunity is a big thing for me. I put the time in, effort and heart. I spent the time, so I got this opportunity."
Gray chose Iowa Western over multiple other offers, including Waldorf, Avila, Wartburg and Kansas Wesleyan.
"I had over 10 offers," he said. "Iowa Western was the closest and it felt the most like home to me."
Gray instantly hit it off with Iowa Western head coach Chad Goodwin. That played a major role in his commitment.
"I have a lot of respect for him already," Gray said. "When I visited, the guys seemed like they had each other's back. That's what I'm used to here."
Gray is ready to attack the transition to college bowling with a laid-back mindset.
"Throw the ball," he said. "That's what I lived by. It will be different, but it's the same thing. I want to get better and see what I can do there."