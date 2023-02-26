IGCA.jpg
(KMAland) -- Several KMAland girls basketball players and five coaches were recognized by the Iowa Girls Coaches Association.

View the full list of KMAlanders honored below or find the entire list of choices here.

CLASS 1A 

South District

Taylor Lumbard, Diagonal

Brynnly German, Martensdale-St. Marys

Emily Williams, East Mills

Sadie Cox, Lenox

Alivia Ruble, Southeast Warren

Jenna Stephens, Stanton

Jayda Chew, Murray

Taylor Henson, Lamoni

Addison Wadle, Melcher-Dallas

Coach of the Year: Tim Baker, Martensdale-St. Marys

West Central District 

Shay Burmeister, Exira-EHK

Quinn Grubbs, Exira-EHK

Eva Steffensen, CAM

Paige Klocke, Glidden-Ralston

Missy Evezic, St. Albert

Charlie Pryor, Woodbine

Breeley Clayburg, Coon Rapids-Bayard

Nicole Sherer, Woodbine

Lilly Krohn, St. Albert 

Coaches of the Year: Tom Petersen, Exira-EHK & Ryan Coenen, Woodbine 

CLASS 2A 

Southwest District

Lindsey Davis, Nodaway Valley

Clara Teigland, Treynor

Tegan Streit, Mount Ayr

Mya Moss, Logan-Magnolia

Izzy Eisbach, Nodaway Valley

Delaney Goshorn, AHSTW

Aliyah Humphrey, Underwood

Alizabeth Jacobsen, Underwood 

CLASS 3A 

Southwest District 

Paytn Harter, Atlantic

Erica Rust, Harlan

Aubrey Schwieso, Harlan

Lynnae Green, Shenandoah 

Jada Jensen, Atlantic 

Coach of the Year: Dan Vargason, Atlantic 

CLASS 4A 

West District

Jenna Hopp, Glenwood

Doryn Paup, Creston

Brooklyn Stanley, Bishop Heelan Catholic

Payton Hardy, Sergeant Bluff-Luton

Lucy Scott, Lewis Central

Metta Skov, LeMars

Kenley Meis, Bishop Heelan Catholic

Jada Newberg, Bishop Heelan Catholic

Coach of the Year: Darron Koolstra, Bishop Heelan Catholic 

CLASS 5A

Alex Flattery, Sioux City East 

Trishelle Miller, Sioux City East 

