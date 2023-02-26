(KMAland) -- Several KMAland girls basketball players and five coaches were recognized by the Iowa Girls Coaches Association.
View the full list of KMAlanders honored below or find the entire list of choices here.
CLASS 1A
South District
Taylor Lumbard, Diagonal
Brynnly German, Martensdale-St. Marys
Emily Williams, East Mills
Sadie Cox, Lenox
Alivia Ruble, Southeast Warren
Jenna Stephens, Stanton
Jayda Chew, Murray
Taylor Henson, Lamoni
Addison Wadle, Melcher-Dallas
Coach of the Year: Tim Baker, Martensdale-St. Marys
West Central District
Shay Burmeister, Exira-EHK
Quinn Grubbs, Exira-EHK
Eva Steffensen, CAM
Paige Klocke, Glidden-Ralston
Missy Evezic, St. Albert
Charlie Pryor, Woodbine
Breeley Clayburg, Coon Rapids-Bayard
Nicole Sherer, Woodbine
Lilly Krohn, St. Albert
Coaches of the Year: Tom Petersen, Exira-EHK & Ryan Coenen, Woodbine
CLASS 2A
Southwest District
Lindsey Davis, Nodaway Valley
Clara Teigland, Treynor
Tegan Streit, Mount Ayr
Mya Moss, Logan-Magnolia
Izzy Eisbach, Nodaway Valley
Delaney Goshorn, AHSTW
Aliyah Humphrey, Underwood
Alizabeth Jacobsen, Underwood
CLASS 3A
Southwest District
Paytn Harter, Atlantic
Erica Rust, Harlan
Aubrey Schwieso, Harlan
Lynnae Green, Shenandoah
Jada Jensen, Atlantic
Coach of the Year: Dan Vargason, Atlantic
CLASS 4A
West District
Jenna Hopp, Glenwood
Doryn Paup, Creston
Brooklyn Stanley, Bishop Heelan Catholic
Payton Hardy, Sergeant Bluff-Luton
Lucy Scott, Lewis Central
Metta Skov, LeMars
Kenley Meis, Bishop Heelan Catholic
Jada Newberg, Bishop Heelan Catholic
Coach of the Year: Darron Koolstra, Bishop Heelan Catholic
CLASS 5A
Alex Flattery, Sioux City East
Trishelle Miller, Sioux City East
