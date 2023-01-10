(Shenandoah) -- The Shenandoah girls basketball team is playing some of its best basketball of the year behind the stellar performances of sophomore Lynnae Green.
The Fillies came into 2023 with a 3-6 record but are now 5-7 after wins over Fremont-Mills and Griswold. They also put a scare in 4A No. 13 Glenwood before the Rams outscored them 20-6 in the fourth quarter to get the win.
"Fremont-Mills was a good win for us," Green said. "We have lots of confidence."
Green shined for the Fillies against Fremont-Mills and Glenwood last week. She dropped 21 points and grabbed 13 rebounds in a thrilling win over Fremont-Mills. Green then followed with a 26-point, 18-rebound outing against Glenwood.
"Playing against Fremont-Mills, we tried to break the press," she said. "We started off slow, then had to come back. (Against) Glenwood, lobs weren't working, so I had to move outside and drive. That worked well for us."
Green added to her strong run Monday night with 16 points against Griswold. Her rebounding prowess has been much-needed for the Fillies.
"Rebounding is huge," she said. "We work on that a lot in practice because it's huge for our team."
After her recent tear, Green now averages 14.8 points and 9.7 rebounds per contest. She's seen an enhanced role in her sophomore year after posting 5.9 points and 6.2 rebounds per game in her freshman season.
Green's offensive success is no surprise after the work she has put in since last year.
"Offensively, I worked hard in the offseason," she said. "I worked harder to post up so they can get me the ball more."
Green hopes her offensive success continues.
"(I'm working on) shooting outside and dribbling the ball better if we need help breaking the press."
Shenandoah returns to action Tuesday night against Red Oak. Click below to hear more with Green.