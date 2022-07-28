(Shenandoah) -- Shenandoah senior-to-be Blake Herold got the offer of a lifetime on Tuesday. On Wednesday, he committed to play college football at Kansas.
“You really can’t beat that,” Herold said of his first Power Five offer. “My head was spinning the rest of the day, but I kind of knew (I wanted to go there). I waited until Wednesday evening to make it all official and call the coaches and everything.”
The 6-foot-4, 245-pound two-way star for the Mustangs, Herold ended a recruiting process that included other scholarship offers from three FCS schools – North Dakota, North Dakota State and Northern Iowa. Once Kansas entered the picture, the game changed a bit.
“It’s always a dream to play Power Five (football),” Herold said. “I was really hoping (they would offer) after the camp and talking to me in their film sessions. I was kind of expecting it, but it’s something you can’t really be sure on.
“The facilities are unmatched. You compare the FCS schools that offered me to Kansas, and it’s a whole different game. Power Five has money and more money than they know what to do with. The facilities are a big thing. They’re top of the line, and the coaching is as big thing. They can spend a lot of money on coaches and get the best coaches. I think Coach (Lance) Leipold will be turning (Kansas) around a lot. I’m excited to be there.”
Herold was one of the top receivers in the state of Iowa last year and played linebacker on the defensive side. However, Herold’s best fit at the next level is along the defensive line.
“They want me as a 3-technique defensive lineman,” he said. “They’re going to put some weight on me. Probably 35 pounds. I’ll be in there on first and second down, and if they want they can move me out and be versatile as a defensive end. They’re going to bulk me up, and I’ll start playing defensive line.”
The defensive line is where Herold has been lining up during camp visits throughout the summer.
“Everyone has kind of seen me at defensive line,” Herold said. “They think my frame is what’s going to put me (there). They think I can put weight on my frame and still be able to move quickly. I told them I’ll play wherever they want me to play. I just want to play and be on the field.”
Wednesday’s commitment puts an end to a whirlwind recruiting process with plenty of trips, fun and even some stress.
“It’s always stressful to figure out if you’re going to get that offer or not,” Herold said. “(Schools) want you to see everything before you make any choices. Even if they offer, they want you to check out the campus. It’s stressful just figuring out if you’re going to get that offer or not. But it takes a lot of weight of your shoulders once you’ve done it.”
With his college decision out of the way, Herold is excited to focus on his senior football season with Shenandoah. He also allowed for a moment to realize the accomplishment of his hard work and what it could mean for his school and other area schools.
“There’s not going to be anything like playing at these Big 12 schools,” he said. “It’s going to be an experience of a lifetime and something I’ll always remember. Hopefully, more people around Shenandoah and other small schools see you can do it if you put the work in.
“I’m trying to lead by example. You can’t be skipping football practice or weights and stuff. That one day puts you behind. Every day is a commitment. You’ve just got to go to work. Believe in yourself and put the work in.”
Listen to much more with Herold from Thursday’s Upon Further Review interview linked below.