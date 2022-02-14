(Shenandoah) -- Shenandoah bowler Treye Herr had a Hawkeye Ten Conference Tournament to remember on Friday.
The senior claimed the individual title and bowled his first-ever perfect game in the process.
"It's pretty special to me," Herr said. "I've been wanting to do that for a while."
Herr's perfect game was part of a 533 series and led his team to a third-place finish.
Before Friday, Herr had a career-high of 286. He admits his nerves were high as he chased every bowler's dream.
"I thought I was going to mess around on the seventh or eighth frame," he said. "But everything worked out, and my team had my back the whole time. My last frame got me a little stressed out because it got quiet, but it worked. I knew it was perfect when I released the bowling ball out of my hand."
Herr says his conference championship is rewarding after four years of bowling for the Mustangs.
"It's been one of my goals," he said. "And I did it in my last Hawkeye Ten."
Herr has knocked down 4,499 pins in 12 series this year.
"I want to be strong the whole time," Herr said. "After every game I bowl, I work my way up."
His strong showing at Hawkeye Ten gives Herr tons of confidence heading into Tuesday's Class 1A State Qualifying Meet at Little Waite Lanes in Shenandoah.
"My confidence is high right now," he said. "I think we can shoot a 3100 at our home bowling alley. We've wanted to have our state qualifier at home, and we got it this year, so we might have a chance of winning the whole thing."
Herr says the approach for him and his team is simple.
"Just bowl like we do every Saturday night," he said.
Check out the full interview with Herr below.