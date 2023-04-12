(Shenandoah) -- Shenandoah bowler Emma Herr always had her eye on the Morningside bowling program.
She will join it next year. Herr made her college future official on Wednesday, signing with the Mustangs in a ceremony at Shenandoah High School.
"It means a lot," Herr said. "I've been wanting to do this at Morningside since my freshman year. I grew up in a bowling alley. I love bowling."
Morningside checked all of the boxes for Herr.
"The atmosphere there was really good," she said. "Everybody was really nice and the (campus) was easy to navigate."
Herr had interest from Coe but ultimately chose Morningside.
"My heart was with Morningside," she said. "All I've done is think about bowling. I don't have to change anything. I get to still be a Mustang. And the people there were nice."
Herr was a multi-time state qualifier at Shenandoah. She knocked down 3,619 total pins and had a high series of 170 during her senior season.
"I bring some pretty high scores depending on how focused I am," Herr said. "If I'm focused, I can put down some pretty good scores. (I need to) pick up spares."
Herr is undecided on a major, but thinks she'll study business. Click below to view the full interview with Herr.