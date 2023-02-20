(Shenandoah) -- An injury threw a wrench into his senior football season, but Shenandoah's Ben Labrum will continue his football career at the collegiate level.
Labrum recently committed to Graceland.
"It's pretty amazing," Labrum said. "It's been a dream since my friends convinced me to play football in seventh grade. I'm excited to get to work."
Labrum wasn't always certain about pursuing a college football career. He initially anticipated joining the automotive industry after he graduated high school.
"I thought about taking an automotive career," Labrum said. "Football is a one-time opportunity. I might as well take it. You only get to play football one time."
Labrum built a relationship with Graceland defensive coordinator Monty Roe. That connection ultimately led to his commitment.
"He talked to me," Labrum said. "It sounded super exciting. We set up a visit. It made me feel like home there."
The Yellowjackets went 4-7 last year under first-year head coach Patrick Ross.
"I believe they're going to turn the program around," Labrum said. "He (Ross) showed me how they're going to win. I believe in what he's trying to bring in. I feel we're going to be successful."
Labrum comes to Graceland after registering 10.5 tackles this season. An ankle injury plagued him during the season.
"I didn't think any school would want me to play football," Labrum said. "I'm thankful Graceland gave me the opportunity."
Labrum expects to play on the defensive line at Graceland.
"I'm not the biggest lineman," Labrum said. "But I feel I have the speed to compete with anybody out there."
