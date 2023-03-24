(Shenandoah) -- Shenandoah standout thrower Tyler Laughlin will join the track & field program at the University of South Dakota next year.
Laughlin signed with the Coyotes Friday morning.
"It's exciting to be here," Laughlin said. "I've been doing track for six years. It's been my favorite sport for a long time. I'm excited to have this opportunity."
Laughlin has envisioned doing track in college for quite some time.
"Over the last couple of years, it became more of a reality," he said. "This was definitely the goal."
In hindsight, Laughlin says he wasn't sure if that opportunity would come at the Division I level.
"That (D1) was the goal," he said. "But there was a while where I wasn't sure if I would end up at NAIA or D2."
Laughlin ultimately chose the Coyotes over interest from North Dakota, South Dakota State and Doane. South Dakota felt like the right place for Laughlin academically and athletically.
"I want to study political science," he said. "And I really liked the coach and their facilities. It was just a good experience. They've had a lot of success."
Laughlin -- a fifth-place state medalist in the discus -- knows the leap from Class 2A to Division I is massive. He'll be ready for it when he gets there, but he's currently focused on what could be a massive senior year for him.
"I'm confident," he said. "I think it will be a good year. I'm looking to get a top three (in state), qualify in the shot put and make Drake."
At South Dakota, Laughlin must adjust to the weight increase of the shot put and discus.
"It will be something I focus on at the end of the summer," he said. "I'll adapt my training to the collegiate level."
View the full interview with Laughlin below.