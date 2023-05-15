(Shenandoah) -- Two pieces of Shenandoah wrestling's resurgence will compete against the best in the country at the Fargo Nationals in July.
Owen Laughlin and Jacob McGargill each posted promising seasons for the Mustangs last year by qualifying for state. Now, they're honing their craft with a busy offseason, training with The Best Wrestler Wrestling Club, run by former Lewis Central star George Ivanov.
"I feel like I've improved a lot," McGargill said. "We work hard and wrestle a lot. We do a lot of technique. They push us hard. They want us to be really good."
McGargill and Laughlin have put their offseason work to use with qualifications for July's 2022 Fargo Nationals.
"It's a huge opportunity," Laughlin said. "I'll see lots of good wrestlers up there. And it gives me a lot of matches this summer."
"It feels good," McGargill said. "This is my first time making it to Fargo in my second year wrestling freestyle and greco."
Laughlin has qualified in greco and hopes to qualify in freestyle. McGargill has qualified in both freestyle and greco.
"Ever since high school season ended, I've been working on the different styles," Laughlin said. "Both of these styles are pretty new to me, so I've still got a lot to learn."
This year's trip to Fargo marks Laughlin's second. He hopes for a better showing than the one he had last year.
"I just want to go out there and win matches," Laughlin said. "Do better than I did last year. That will get my name out there."
This is McGargill's first venture to Fargo, but he's no stranger to wrestling on the national season. He finished third at AAU Nationals last year in Spearfish, South Dakota.
"I have to stick to what I know," he said. "I'll try to catch them when they're not paying attention, be aggressive, push the pace and wrestle my match. My goal is to win matches and not get knocked out right away."
The pair are far from the only KMAlanders that will compete at Fargo. Check out the full list of KMAland qualifiers (per IAWrestle) as well as interviews with Laughlin and McGargill below.
FARGO NATIONAL QUALIFIERS
Freestyle -- 16U
Jayce Curry, Sergeant Bluff-Luton (113 lbs)
Corbin Reisz, Logan-Magnolia (138 lbs)
Jacob McGargill, Shenandoah (152 lbs)
Mason Koehler, Glenwood (220 lbs)
Trenton Warner, Nodaway Valley (285 lbs)
Freestyle -- Juniors
Taye Jordan, Atlantic (106 lbs)
Carson Thomsen, Underwood (138 lbs)
Ty Koedam, Sergeant Bluff-Luton (152 lbs)
Greco -- 16U
Jayce Curry -- Sergeant Bluff-Luton (113 lbs)
Corbin Reisz -- Logan-Magnolia (138 lbs)
Jacob McGargill -- Shenandoah (152 lbs)
Ashton Honnold -- Nodaway Valley (195 lbs)
Mason Koehler -- Glenwood (220 lbs)
Trenton Warner -- Nodaway Valley (285 lbs)
Greco -- Juniors
Taye Jordan -- Atlantic (106 lbs)
Jaymeson Vander Velde -- Abraham Lincoln (120 lbs)
Ethan Skoglund -- Sergeant Bluff-Luton (126 lbs)
Matt Beem -- Glenwood (132 lbs)
Gable Porter -- Underwood (138 lbs)
Carson Thomsen -- Underwood (138 lbs)
Owen Laughlin -- Shenandoah (160 lbs)