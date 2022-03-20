(Spearfish, South Dakota) -- Shenandoah junior high student Jacob McGargill placed third on Sunday at the Black Hills & AAU Folkstyle Nationals in Spearfish, South Dakota.
McGargill, who wrestled in the Schoolboys 150 division, won his opening match by fall before a major decision loss in the semifinals. McGargill wrestled back to pick up a win by fall in a consolation semifinal and took a 9-8 decision in a third-place match.
McGargill finished out his weekend, falling by decision in a true second place match.
If you have a positive youth activities story in KMAland or involving KMAland youth to share, please email sports@kmaland.com.