(Shenandoah) -- It's Homecoming Week in Shenandoah, and the Mustangs enter Friday's big game with Missouri Valley fresh off a win after an impressive game from quarterback Jade Spangler.
Spangler quarterbacked Shenandoah's offense to a 45-8 win over Nodaway Valley for the Mustangs' first victory in 371 days.
"It feels pretty good," Spangler said. "We're excited for this week coming off a win. We're feeling good about this coming week."
Spangler and his teammates got in the win column after a 0-2 start to the season with a blowout loss to Clarinda and a heart-breaking eight-point loss to West Central Valley.
"We learned a lot from those first two games," he said. "It showed what we needed to work on throughout the season."
Spangler chucked the pigskin for 13 completions on 27 attempts with 232 yards and three scores. He also added a rushing touchdown.
"I started out slow," he said. "Once I got my groove going, it was on from there. They were a heavy blitz team, so I had to get the ball out quick on quick slants, outs and hitches. Those worked for us."
Friday's showing -- which earned him Jim Hughes Real Estate KMAland Athlete of the Week -- was a sign of the growth Spangler is making in his first year as a quarterback after converting from wide receiver.
"It was a big difference," Spangler said of the position change. "Wide receiver, you just have to know a couple of things. The quarterback position is completely different. You have to know what the defense is doing at all times and what each offensive position is doing. And you have to execute. It's difficult."
Spangler is getting comfortable in Shenandoah's new offense under offensive coordinator Andrew Christensen.
"His offensive scheme has really worked this year," Spangler said. "We just need to execute it better. We've stepped up in some areas the past couple of games."
Shenandoah opens Class 1A District 8 action Friday night when they host Missouri Valley on Homecoming. The Big Reds are also 1-2.
"They're a run-heavy team," Spangler said. "We just have to do the same thing we did with Nodaway Valley: stop the run and knock down anything in the air."
Missouri Valley's defense has surrendered 358 passing yards across the first three games. However, Spangler feels his team must establish the line of scrimmage and move the ball on the ground.
"It starts with our offensive line," Spangler said. "We need to do our assignments correctly. This week, it's tougher because Missouri Valley's defense is different. The passing game is going to be there, but we need to run the ball better."
TJ Young has the call of Missouri Valley/Shenandoah Friday night. Hear that game at kmaland.com.
