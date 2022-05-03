(Shenandoah) -- The reigning KMAland Girls Tennis Player of the Year hasn't missed a beat in her senior season.
Shenandoah's Le Yuan Sun has taken on all challengers with a 13-0 record in No. 1 singles action.
"Things have gone pretty well," Sun said. "I've implemented some things I worked on in the winter, and I don't think I'm at my peak yet. I still have a lot to do."
Sun has taken the best punch from some of the other top tennis players in KMAland, including Glenwood's Coryl Matheny, Clarinda's Mayson Hartley, St. Albert's Landry Miller and Lewis Central's Lanee Olsen. Regardless of the challenger, Sun has prevailed each time.
"There has been some good competition that has been good for me to play against," she said. "Playing those matches and winning those have been awesome."
Last year, Sun held her own in a tough Hawkeye Ten Conference before posting a remarkable postseason run that concluded with a spot in the state semifinals and a fourth-place finish in Class 1A.
The experiences of last season motivated Sun heading into her senior season.
"It was a big motivator for me to do well this year," she said. "I put in a lot of time in the offseason. Getting back to state would be rewarding after putting in that hard work."
Sun spent the offseason trying to add things to her game.
"I've added a back-hand slice and worked on variety shots," she said. "Having different types of serves has helped me. I've also got strategies down and tried to implement those. It's all about how much work you put in. I put in a lot of work. It just takes repetition and not giving up."
Sun has been a household name in the KMAland tennis scene since her freshman season. She was a vital part of Shenandoah's third-place team in 2019, and she likely would have contributed to a loaded team in 2020 before COVID canceled the season.
During her time, Sun has gone from an understudy of former standout tennis players Nichole and Natalie Gilbert to the leader of Shenandoah's roster.
"I played with some great players and people in my freshman year," she said. "I'm just trying to help my new teammates and teach them what the seniors taught me. I hope I'm being a good role model and setting a good example."
Individually, Sun has grown her game in the mental aspect.
"It's important to reset if you're not doing well," she said, "The next point is still there."
As Sun continues to chase the next point, she has lofty goals, such as winning the Hawkeye Ten Conference and contending for a state title.
"It's going to take determination, hard work and keeping my mental state there," she said. "We'll see how things go."
Check out the full interview with Sun below.