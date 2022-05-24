(Shenandoah) -- Shenandoah senior Le Yuan Sun enters this weekend's Class 1A State Singles Tennis Tournament as the number one seed.
Sun -- a fourth-place finisher last year -- opens her tournament with Albia's Tanae Thiravong.
Elsewhere in 1A Singles, Kuemper Catholic's Sam Tidgren opens with Fairfield's Tess Paton, Glenwood's Coryl Matheny faces Ella Tallett (Cedar Rapids, Xavier) in the first round and Lanee Olsen (Lewis Central) drew Mary Rolfstad (Assumption).
In doubles play, Clarinda's Mayson Hartley and Taylor Cole open with Aplington-Parkersburg's duo of Libby Janssen & Adria Neyemer (Aplington-Parkersburg).
St. Albert's combo of Landry Miller and Allison Narmi are the No. 3 seed and open their championship quest against Kaitlyn Olson & Kendall Olson of Osage while Red Oak's Merced Ramirez and Tessa Rolenc face Presley Blommers and Lucy Roach (Oskaloosa).
The state tournament takes place on Friday and Saturday in Iowa City. View the full brackets here.