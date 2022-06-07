(Shenandoah) -- For the second straight year, Shenandoah’s Jessica Sun is the KMAland Girls Tennis Player of the Year.
The Class 1A state runner-up finished out an impressive career with a pair of top-four finishes and nearly 50 wins over three seasons with the Fillies.
“It was such an amazing experience,” Sun said of her Shenandoah tennis career. “The experience has really changed my life. My coaches have been there for me since the beginning. They were my teachers in elementary and middle school, and they really pushed me to be the person that I needed to grow to be to this day.”
Sun started her career as a No. 5 singles player as a freshman on a team that played in the Final Four. That was an environment, Sun says, that helped to guide her in the final two years of his career.
“We had amazing team,” she said. “They really inspired me to pick up my racket.”
After her sophomore season was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Sun proved dominant in the area for her junior and senior seasons. She was fourth at state as a junior before a state runner-up finish this past season.
“Last year, having that finish really inspired me to do better this year,” she said. “I put in the time in the offseason just to work on some new things to add to my game if I was going to place higher this year.”
Sun, who also won this year’s Hawkeye Ten Conference championship, says her biggest improvements from her junior to senior season came down to variety.
“I just added a variety of shots,” she said. “I added variety to my serve. I built my mentality where I was able to combat if I was down or just to push through a match that was really hard.”
Sun found her biggest adversity of the season in her state semifinal match with Spirit Lake’s Catherine Straus. She dropped the first set but quickly responded with a 6-4 second-set victory and a 6-0 domination in set three.
“I knew and my coaches knew that I was going to be OK,” Sun said. “I was just feeling the match out, and I was coming back in the last part of the first set. I let it go, and it was all right. I needed to come back in that second set, and the third was 6-0, so I think it was pretty successful.”
Sun’s tennis future is purely recreational at this point, as she plans to focus on her goals to become a physician. However, her time on the Shenandoah tennis team is something she will cherish forever.
“(I’ll never forget) playing the girls I played with,” Sun said. “These girls in the Hawkeye Ten and the ones I play outside of my conference are the nicest people. They’re super passionate for the sport, and I really enjoyed getting to see them all the time at tournaments. Being able to play (tennis) has been really fun.”
Sun is the first two-time winner of the KMAland Girls Tennis Player of the Year award. She is the third Shenandoah athlete to win it in the four years of the award’s existence. Listen to much more with Sun in the audio file below.
PREVIOUS KMALAND GIRLS TENNIS PLAYER OF THE YEAR WINNERS
2021: Jessica Sun, Shenandoah
2019: Sophie Walker, Red Oak
2018: Nichole Gilbert, Shenandoah