(Shenandoah) -- Shenandoah softball’s Delanie Voshell is more than ready to get her junior season underway.
The Fillies two-way standout opens the season with the rest of the state on Monday when they meet Clarinda in a Hawkeye Ten Conference matchup. Back in January, Voshell made her softball future certain in committing to Des Moines Area Community College.
“I started going to (DMACC camps) since I was about a freshman,” Voshell told KMA Sports. “Coach (Bob) Ligouri talked to me after, and he continued to email me. He came to a game or two last year, I went on my visit and knew that’s where I wanted to go.”
Coach Ligouri’s resume speaks for itself, as he’s guided teams during his career to over 1,000 victories. His success and his interest in her really stood out to Voshell.
“It really stood out to me when Coach Ligouri started recruiting me when I was younger,” she said. “He really stayed in contact with me, and it really felt like he wanted me there.”
The winning mentality Coach Ligouri brings to the softball diamond is another element that really stood out to Voshell during the decision-making process.
“I watched a couple of their games on my visit,” she added, “and I could just really see myself playing there. The campus is small, but it really felt like home to me.”
Now, Voshell will turn her attention to her junior softball season. The Fillies are looking to build off of last year’s 21-win season despite losing a trio of solid seniors.
“We have a lot of young girls and a lot of potential,” Voshell said. “We have a lot of players that can play a lot of positions. We have to come up with a new shortstop and centerfielder, but I think we have those people. We just don’t know who and where yet.”
KMA Sports will have the broadcast of Shenandoah/Clarinda on Monday at 7:30 on KMA-FM 99.1. To hear the complete interview with Voshell on her college decision hit the link below.