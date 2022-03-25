(Shenandoah) -- Shenandoah standout senior Ava Wolf is going to back to her roots for her next stop.
Wolf, who grew up in Pella, will play basketball at the next level with Central College.
“I’m really excited,” Wolf told KMA Sports after signing with the Dutch on Friday morning. “It’s really important to me, and it’s really nice to see all my work is paying off and I got noticed.”
Wolf, who finished out her career with an All-Hawkeye Ten First Team nod, says the process to choosing a school that fit her began after her junior season.
“I got several different offers, and then I started playing AAU basketball,” she said. “I got more (offers) after the season ended, and Central was always in my top three. It automatically felt like home there.”
Wolf averaged 9.2 points, 10.0 rebounds and 1.1 steals per game during her senior season. That came after her junior season breakout with 11.5 points, 11.1 rebounds and 1.1 steals on average.
“I really like the family aspect (at Central),” Wolf said. “How they coach their kids. I kind of got a feel for that and saw that when I was there. I really enjoyed what they have to offer. I think I can really progress for the next four years.”
Wolf will join a program that went 6-15 this past season, and she feels she can be an early-impact kind of player. The connection also allows for her to return to where she grew up.
“I knew a lot about the school before I visited,” she said. “Right when I got there, the coach came to greet me and so did the athletic director. Everyone was super nice to me. I really enjoyed that welcoming feeling.”
Wolf has one more chance to play in the Shenandoah jersey on Sunday at the KMAland All-Star Basketball Classic. The girls game begins at 1:00 with the boys to follow around 2:30.
Check out the full video interview with Wolf linked below.