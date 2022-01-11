(Shenandoah) -- Shenandoah’s Keelee Razee has gone from a freshman without a golf lesson to a senior on her way to becoming a collegiate athlete.
On Monday afternoon, Razee officially signed with Iowa Wesleyan in Mount Pleasant to continue her golf career.
“I couldn’t see myself in this position my freshman year,” Razee said. “I would have never believed you. I knew nothing about it, and now I signed.”
Razee’s continued growth throughout her career has taken her from someone without much understanding of the sport to one of Shenandoah’s top players.
“A lot of practice on the driving range has really helped me,” Razee said. (Girls golf coach Kyan) Kirkholm has been there every step of the way for me. He’s been a really good help and a really good coach.”
Razee said she didn’t know anything about Iowa Wesleyan prior to the recruiting process.
“I got a letter in the mail for a hefty scholarship, so I thought I would check them out,” she said. “I met with the coaches, and they said they really wanted me on their team. It’s kind of like Shenandoah. It’s really close-knit, and they were really welcoming to me. It’s a really good atmosphere.”
Check out the full video interview with Razee linked below.