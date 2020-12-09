(Shenandoah) -- Shenandoah senior Brenna Godfread was not satisfied with how her high school cross country career ended, so she decided to pounce at the opportunity to run and college and has signed at DMACC.
"It means a lot," Godfread said. "I'm ready to prove myself."
Godfread admits that she wasn't always sure if she wanted to continue running once her high school career was over.
"Junior year, I kept going back and forth," she said. "Last year, having a not so good season kind of sealed the deal."
The senior says she was instantly drawn to DMACC.
"They were my kind of people," she said. "They work hard and love their sport. It's (the program) is pretty small, but we should have a pretty decent-sized team next year.
With her high school career in the rearview, Godfread is now aimed towards ensuring herself a successful collegiate career.
"I've been focusing on weightlifting and am trying to prevent the injuries that I have had before," she said. "I have also been running more."
When she gets to Des Moines, Godfread has her sights set on continuing to improve.
"I want to get faster and continue to find my passion," she said.
The complete interview with Godfread can be viewed below.