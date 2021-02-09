Bryce McDowell signs with SWCC
(Shenandoah) -- Shenandoah senior Bryce McDowell has only been running cross country for two years. He knows he will run at least two more thanks to a commitment to Southwestern Community College. 

"It means quite a bit for me," McDowell said. "I've always wanted to have a chance to continue a sports career and I found a way."

The SWCC commit didn't start his cross country until his junior season. 

"At first, I didn't even think I was going to make varsity," McDowell said. "When I saw how I did my junior year, I saw a lot of potential in myself and saw a huge difference my senior year."

McDowell was drawn to SWCC instantly.  

"It's a great school," he said. "I met Coach (Scott) Vicker. He's a great guy. They have a great team bond." 

McDowell will be joined at SWCC by former high school teammates Nick Mather and Levi Detrick. 

"It's definitely going to help me transition quite a bit," he said.

When he arrives in Creston, McDowell looks to continue to improve the sport he's still learning.

"My goal is to keep working towards the potential I have and to do my best," he said.

The complete interview with McDowell can be viewed below. 

