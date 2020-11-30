(Shenandoah) -- Shenandoah senior Olivia Stogdill was originally unsure of if she wanted to play sports in college. Now, she will take her talents to York College and join the volleyball team.
"It means everything to me," Stogdill said. "I really didn't think I wanted to play a sport in college, but after visiting York, they really made me feel at home."
Stogdill says she really began to think about playing collegiately after volleyball season.
"I just didn't want it to be over," she said. "So I reached out to Coach Nething and she accepted me."
The Panthers were 0-12 last season under the guidance of Coach Crystal Nething.
"I just really liked the togetherness," Stogdill said. "Coach Nething seemed fun. "I felt at home right from the bat when I got there."
Stogdill intends to play defensive specialist at York.
"I'm going to be working really hard on my defense," she said. "I have big plans and big goals."
The complete interview with Stogdill can be heard below.