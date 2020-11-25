(Shenandoah) -- Shenandoah senior Delanie Voshell will play softball at the next level. She made that official Wednesday morning by signing with DMACC.
"It means a lot to me," Voshell said. "It's something I've always wanted to do. I'm just really excited."
Voshell tells KMA Sports the opportunity at DMACC came about due to the relationship she built with Coach Bob Ligouri through camps over the past few years.
"He's just really stayed in contact with me," she said. "At camps, he talked to me about coming there and being a Bear. That really stuck out to me."
Voshell joins a DMACC squad that was 5-4 prior to the season being canceled last Spring and have claimed three consecutive Iowa Community College Athletic Conference crowns.
"They win a lot," she said. "They definitely had a winning mentality and that's something I wanted."
When Voshell gets to Des Moines, she hopes to continue to improve her defense.
"There's always room for improvement, nobody is perfect," she said.
However, before she gets to Des Moines, Voshell is hopeful to piece together a strong senior campaign for the Fillies. The DMACC commit is hopeful to build off a junior campaign, where she threw 90 1/3 innings with a 4.34 ERA en route to an 8-6 record in the circle.
"I'm just going to keep throwing, hitting and staying in shape," she said. "It's just going to come fast. Hopefully, we get a season."
The complete interview with Voshell can be viewed below.