(Des Moines) -- Lewis Central (16-3) punched its ticket to the semifinal round of the boys Class 2A state soccer tournament with a 2-0 win over Humboldt (17-1) in the quarterfinals Wednesday.
The Titans dominated nearly every statistical category, but spectacular goalkeeping from Humboldt’s Noah Skow kept the game close.
“We knew [Humboldt] would come in tough,” Lewis Central head coach James Driver said. “They were undefeated for a reason and they’ve found ways to win all year. So we wanted to come in and set the tone early, which I felt like we did.”
In the first half, the Titans outshot the Wildcats 17-3 and had a 12-2 edge in shots on goal. Still, the game remained tied at zero.
The teams stayed scoreless until the 63rd minute when Lewis Central’s Brayden Shepard finally broke the ice with the game’s first goal.
“We tweaked a couple things at halftime,” Driver said. “We used the width a little bit more to our advantage, and I felt like that helped us create some more opportunities and chances for us to find the back of the net.”
Shepard’s goal ended up being the deciding factor in Lewis Central’s victory.
“The seniors just didn’t want this to be their last game,” Shepard said. “Coming out of halftime we just knew that this wasn’t the end of our season. That really helped us going into the second half.”
With just over 10 minutes left in the game, referees stopped play due to an injured Lewis Central player.
Enter: London McSorley.
The sophomore super-sub stepped on the pitch for the first time and two minutes later knocked in a goal to give the Titans a 2-0 lead.
“I was pretty nervous going in there since this is my first time at state,” McSorley said. “I got put in for an injured player and had a perfect through ball, dribbled it into the box and just buried it.”
Aside from Lewis Central’s win, the game’s biggest storyline was Skow’s goalkeeping for the Wildcats. Skow finished the day with a whopping 21 saves.
“[Humboldt’s] defense played phenomenal and their goalie was great,” Driver said. "[Skow] is extremely talented. He made a lot of good saves.”
The Titans now move on to the semifinals, where they will meet No. 7 seed Newton, which knocked off No. 2 Bondurant-Farrar in a double-overtime thriller Wednesday.
“We’re just going to control what we can control, relax and soak it in”, Driver said. “It’s tough to get here, and I want the guys to enjoy it while we’re here, because it’s a heck of a ride. We look forward to our next opponent. We know they’re going to come prepared and ready to go, so we’ll do the same.”
The Class 2A semifinal matchup between Lewis Central and Newton will be played Friday at 2:40 P.M. in Des Moines.
View video interviews with Driver, Shepard and McSorley below.