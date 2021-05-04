(Oregon) -- The reigning KMAland Missouri Football Player of the Year will take his talents to Northwestern, where he will also play baseball.
South Holt/Nodaway-Holt standout Drew Quinlin has committed to the Orange City school. On Monday, he talked to KMA Sports about the decision.
"The opportunity to do both sports in college is amazing," he said. "I never thought I was going to be a dual-sport athlete in college."
Many in KMAland likely recognize Quinlin's name from his historic football career. However, he says baseball is his primary sport, despite his high school -- South Holt -- not having a baseball program until this year.
"I wanted to play baseball," he said. "I knew that for sure. Baseball has been a huge part of my life. I've been playing baseball since I was two years old. I had to travel to Kansas City to play."
Quinlin was determined to continue his baseball career at shortstop/third base, but the Spartans' postseason football loss to North Andrew last season left a sour taste in his mouth.
"I knew I had more to give with football," Quinlin said.
And along came Northwestern.
"I reached out to them about playing both sports," he said. "They looked at my film and offered me both."
During his recruiting process, Quinlin says Northwestern was the only school interested in him playing multiple sports.
"It made my decision a lot easier," he said. "Orange City was super homey. It was a perfect fit for me. I knew when I stepped on campus that I could myself there for four years."
Quinlin has been a multi-sport athlete throughout his prep days, so he is ready for the challenges that will come with playing multiple sports in college.
"I know it's going to be hard, and time management will be difficult," he said. "But I'm ready to be busy and excited to have the experience and focus on sports. Sports are my whole life."
The reigning KMAland Missouri Player of the Year shined for Coach Josh Petersen's squad at the quarterback and defensive line positions. However, he anticipates a change to running back.
"The coach talked to me and said that I'm an athlete. We will find a spot for you."
Click below to hear the full interview with Quinlin.