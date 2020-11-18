(KMAland) -- South Holt/Nodaway-Holt’s Drew Quinlin has been named an All-275 Conference First Team performer at three positions.
Quinlin was named to the first team as an all-purpose back on offense, defensive line/linebacker on defense and as the kicker on special teams. The senior standout was a unanimous pick on offense and special teams.
In addition, the Spartans nabbed first-team honors for running back Brody Scroggins and offensive lineman Jaxon Schaeffer. Mound City’s Caedon Messer (DL), Landon Poppa (LB) and Lane Zembles (DB), and East Atchison’s Ian Hedlund (DE) and Kaylin Merriweather (LB) were also named to the first team on defense.
View all first team and second team picks in the file embedded below.