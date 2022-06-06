(Clarinda) -- The Clarinda A's are off to a 4-1 start. And they've used some KMAland talent to do so.
Manager Ryan Eberly's squad opened the season last week and have rattled off wins over St. Joseph, Chillicothe, Jefferson City and Kansas City to open MINK league action.
"We had two practices before going down to St. Joseph," Eberly said. "We had some area flavor in that game with Brennan Sefrit starting (pitching) and Colby Royal finishing up."
Sefrit (Bedford) and Royal (Stanton) are among the handful of former KMAlanders honing their craft while playing for the A's this summer.
"I like to see the area kids come over and give it a shot," Eberly said. "It's a great opportunity. If the kid is willing to put the time and effort in, it's beneficial to him."
Sefrit just concluded his sophomore year at Upper Iowa, while Royal recently completed his freshman season at Grand View.
"Brennan is helping out as much as he can," Eberly said. "He has to do some program work, so he'll be hit and miss for us."
Sefrit and Royal aren't the only former KMAlanders seeing time for the A's this summer. Former Clarinda star Michael Shull pitched in Sunday's comeback win over the Kansas City Monarchs, and Adam Becker -- a Maryville alum and current Northwest Missouri State pitcher -- returns to the roster after contributing to last year's MINK League championship team.
Aside from the area flavor, this year's roster features talent from all levels and areas of the country.
"My brother Rod does a good job of recruiting and getting a variety of D1, JUCO, NAIA and D3 guys," Ryan Eberly said. "We have good speed and some guys in the lineup with some good pop. And I think we'll be pretty exciting on the bases. That's always fun to see."
Eberly is still getting used to the names and faces on his roster. But he expects infielder Aidan Garrett (Arkansas-Little Rock), outfielder Tab Tracy (Houston), outfielder Jared Anderson (Long Beach State), outfielder Bryce Phelps (Southeastern Community College) and outfielder Tyler Large (Nicholls State), infielder Will Walsh (Nebraska), Hayes Edens (Marshall) and Jackson Powell (Illinois Central).
"Position-wise, I'm excited to see what these kids can do," Eberly said.
The A's have one expectation: get better throughout the season.
"I want to see the kids get better each game," Eberly said. "Effort is something only the individuals can control. This young group of kids is excited to be here. I'm excited to see their progress and growth throughout the year."
The A's return to action on Wednesday against Nevada. Check out the full interview with Eberly below.