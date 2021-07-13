(Underwood) -- A career pitching performance from senior Michael Shull sent Clarinda past Treynor in a Class 2A District 15 Semifinal on Tuesday night.
"It was a very good effort by Michael Shull tonight," Coach Rod Eberly said after his team's 6-2 win. "We made some plays, but Michael was the story tonight."
Shull's eighth start of the year was one he won't soon forget, as the righty tossed a complete game, struck out 11, allowed only three hits and walked two batters in the victory.
"I was throwing good," he said. "It was a good outing. I had great command on my fastball tonight, so it was good."
"He did what a senior should do tonight," Coach Eberly said. "He went out, competed and threw strikes. In tournament time, you gotta minimize the mistakes we did that tonight."
Shull received all the run support he needed in the fourth inning when his team broke a scoreless tie by batting through the order, and posting four runs on only one hit thanks to some costly Treynor errors and six walked batters.
"We did a good job of putting the ball in play," Eberly said. "We were able to put the ball in play enough with runners in scoring position to capitalize on their mistakes. It doesn't matter how you get it done if you can keep moving on."
Clarinda followed their four-run fourth with two insurance runs in the fifth, one of which came on an RBI-double from Jarod McNeese and the other on a fluky rundown attempt that saw a loose ball eventually score a run.
The bonus runs in the sixth convinced Coach Eberly to deviate from his original plan to relieve Shull, sending the hurler out for the final frame.
"He earned it," Eberly said. "We planned to keep Michael under 90 (pitches), but he was in a rhythm. It was his night to go out."
Treynor managed to get on the board in the top of the seventh with a solo home run Jaxon Schumacher -- whose seventh dinger of the season broke a single-season school record. However, it was all Treynor could muster as Shull sealed the victory with his 11th strikeout of the game, avenging Clarinda's loss to Treynor in last year's district final.
"It's always good to beat Treynor," Shull said. "Especially since they beat us last year. We just came in with some revenge in mind."
Offensively, McNeese and Cooper Neal drove in runs on hits while Shull also tallied a hit while Logan Green reached base on a walk, error and hit by pitch. In total, Clarinda drew nine walks at the plate.
Treynor's three hits came from the bats of Schumacher (two) and Charlie Schrage. The Cardinals end their season at 14-12 and lose only one senior -- Brock Wallace.
Clarinda (16-11) advances to a Class 2A District Final against Underwood on KMA-FM 99.1.
"We'll just take care of what we can control," Coach Eberly said. "Our focus will be on us getting better."
Click below to view full interviews with Shull and Coach Eberly.