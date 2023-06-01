(Treynor) -- Jason Shupp spent the last decade teaching and coaching at one of Nebraska's largest schools. Now, Shupp is ready to return to the small-town feel.
The Treynor Community School District recently hired Shupp as their new athletic director.
"I'm super excited to join the Treynor family," Shupp said. "I'm excited to be involved in the area."
A Decorah native, Shupp spent the past 10 years as a coach and teacher at Omaha Burke High School. His stint with the Bulldogs featured terms as the head girls tennis coach and assistant wrestling coach.
"I did a lot of work with the athletic programs," he said. "We hosted incredibly large events like the Nebraska State Track Meet. Watching the workings of that set my sights on athletics, academics and activities."
Shupp says he always enjoyed his time at Burke but wanted to find a smaller school district to raise his family in. He found that at Treynor.
"My wife and I are from smaller communities," he said. "Nothing against Omaha, but we wanted that small-town feel. When we saw the opportunity open at Treynor, I jumped at the chance."
The role of AD at Treynor, which became open after the retirement of long-time AD Tim Navara, would intrigue many. The Cardinals are a perennial Western Iowa Conference contender in nearly every sport.
"Everything we saw showed how much of a family Treynor was," Shupp said. "It's truly unbelievable. Who wouldn't want to be part of that rich culture that's been built there? I knew it would be an excellent step for myself and my family."
Leading an athletic department with a rich culture intrigues Shupp.
"I feel the pressure, but there's a group of coaches and staff in their roles for such a long time," he said. "My only thing is how I can help and assist them in helping the athletes excel at a high level. There's a great staff and great community ties. I'll figure out what I need and continue to help them do better."
Shupp points to his high school AD at Decorah, Davis Johnson, as a mentor.
"I knew I wanted to step into that role and serve the school and community," he said.
Hear more with Shupp below.