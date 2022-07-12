(Council Bluffs) -- Kuemper is staying home for this year’s state baseball tournament, but they will also make their 10th state appearance in school history.
The Knights (20-16) scored the final six runs of a 6-2 win over Clarinda (22-8) in a Class 2A substate final on Tuesday, earning the program’s first state qualification in five years and its first in their home stadium since 2001.
“We were really an up and down group all year long,” Kuemper head coach Randy Snyder said. “We just couldn’t get any momentum going, but I thought our last four games we started figuring it out a little bit. We started getting more healthy.”
Kuemper got a gem of a performance on the mound from Logan Sibenaller and a big two-run home run from Cal Wanninger to beat their Hawkeye Ten foes for the first time in three tries this season.
Sibenaller went all seven innings, struck out six and gave up two runs on six hits. However, the junior right-hander grew stronger as the game went on. Four of those hits and both of the runs were allowed in the first inning. Only two more Clarinda runners advanced as far as second the rest of the way.
“He had a great bullpen to start,” Coach Snyder said. “I thought his fastball was really good, and he had pretty good command. It usually takes him two to three innings to get going on his breaking stuff, and I thought by the fifth inning he had great command of all of (his pitches). He acted like he owned the place tonight.”
“Just trying to work in the zone a little bit early,” Sibenaller said of his big night. “Get strikes early and work that off-speed. I knew they were sitting on the fastball, so if I got the off-speed down I knew I was going to have a good game.”
While Sibenaller was handling his business, the Kuemper offense started to find its way. Benicio Lujano doubled, moved to third on a wild pitch and scored on a throwing error to give the Knights their first run in the third inning. Wanninger singled and later came in on a John Boes RBI hit later in the third.
After a leadoff single in the fourth, Sibenaller stole second and moved to third on a passed ball. However, Clarinda pitcher Cooper Neal got a strikeout and an infield pop out to move just one out away from a scoreless inning. Then Wanninger came through with his big two-run home run — his first of the season.
“I’ve been getting crap from my team all year about not having a bomb and being the biggest guy on the team,” Wanninger said. “I told them I’d hit it when it matters the most, so it felt great to do it for the first time, finally.”
Kuemper put up two more runs in the fifth, taking advantage of three Clarinda errors and using two sacrifice bunts. Max Irlmeier delivered an RBI on a suicide squeeze after Trevor Rial put down a sacrifice bunt of his own.
Lujano and Wanninger had two hits each to lead a nine-hit attack from the Kuemper offense. They had seven of those hits off Cooper Neal, who went the first 4 2/3 innings for the Cardinals in his final performance in a Clarinda uniform.
“(Cooper) is a five-year starter for us and a three-time unanimous first team Hawkeye Ten,” Clarinda head coach Rod Eberly said. “We’re going to miss him big time on the mound, at the plate and just his presence.
The other senior starter, Jarod McNeese, finished with a team-high two hits for the Cardinals in his final appearance. And Eli Drennen is the third senior for Clarinda that dressed for the final time.
“(Jarod) has been an anchor in our lineup the last three years,” Eberly added. “(Eli) was helping us earlier in the year before he got hurt. They all played a big role for our program, and we appreciate what they gave to us.”
The Cardinals fall just shy of their second straight tournament appearance, scoring their only two runs of the game in the first inning on a two-out, two-RBI hit by James McCall.
“I think we chose to have an off night on the wrong night,” Eberly added. “Kuemper played pretty well, and outside of the first couple innings, they didn’t make many mistakes. We made mistakes, and every time we did, they made us pay and it cost us runs. It was a tough night for us.”
While they came up just short of their ultimate goal, Coach Eberly says there are plenty of positives to take away from the 2022 season.
“We made big strides, obviously,” he said. “It’s hard to focus on that right now. We won 22 games, which hasn’t been done in a long time. We finished third in the Hawkeye Ten, which hasn’t been done in a long time. A lot of good things (happened), but these guys had an end goal to get to state and do some things. It wasn’t in the cards tonight.”
Kuemper, meanwhile, will appear in their 10th state tournament in school history next Tuesday at a time to be determined against an opponent to be announced. It’s the first trip since 2017, but this one is a bit different as it represents the program’s first state tournament appearance at Merchant’s Park in Carroll since 2001.
“I can remember 2001,” Coach Snyder said. “It’s special anytime we can get home and play. Our record probably isn’t the best as it has been in the past, but our guys are fired up. We’ll be ready to go.”
“It means the world to me,” Wanninger added. “I’ve been playing baseball ever since I was young, and this team has worked incredibly hard. They all did something and contributed to this game, and it doesn’t get much better than this.”
Check out complete video interviews with Coach Eberly, Coach Snyder, Wanninger and Sibenaller below.