(Peru) -- Former Sidney standout Maddy Duncan is two years into her career at Peru State and is making a major impact.
Duncan, who was recently named an NSCA Strength and Conditioning All-American, joined KMA’s Upon Further Review on Tuesday to talk about her first two years with the Bobcats.
“Things have gone pretty good,” Duncan said. “We’ve definitely had our ups and downs, but overall I think we have done very well.”
Duncan averaged a team-best 13.1 points and 2.8 rebounds this past season, adding 47 assists and 38 steals and was voted the team captain.
“A lot of it is just believing in myself and believing in my teammates,” Duncan said. “I hate to lose. I honestly hate to lose so much, so it comes down to grit.”
While Duncan’s first year at Peru State was marred with the inconsistencies caused by COVID-19, the former Cowgirls star was happy to get more of a normal season.
“Definitely with COVID my freshman year, there were a lot of cancellations in games and not knowing what the season could bring,” she said. “A lot of it was just focused on going day-by-day, and whether we had a game or not, it was get in the gym, shoot and get plenty of rest.
“Transitioning into my sophomore year we had more of a set schedule, so we knew what we were up against. It was, again, getting in the gym and being consistent, being a good teammate and leader and progressing from there.”
The Peru State team has seen its own improvements, going from six wins in 2020-21 to 12 this past season. Duncan says she’s excited to see what the future holds.
“We have some really good recruits coming in,” Duncan said. “Whether they’re transfers or freshmen, it’s college ball, and we’re going to push each other and get better as a team. The goal is to win no matter what, but you have to have fun doing it. I really look forward to everyone coming and hopefully being that winning team.”
Listen to much more with Duncan from Tuesday’s UFR below.