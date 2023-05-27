Noah Jorgenson
Photo: Central College Athletics

(KMAland) -- Sidney alum Noah Jorgenson earned All-American honors on Saturday at the 2023 NCAA Division III Outdoor Track and Field Championships.

Jorgenson, a sophomore at Central College, ran a 1:53.61 to finish in eighth one day after qualifying for the final with a preliminary run of 1:49.65.

Also at the NCAA DIII Outdoors, Conestoga alum Becca Simpson — a graduate student at Buena Vista — took fifth in the shot put (14.39m) and sixth in the hammer throw (55.50m) and fellow Conestoga alum Isabella Hogue — a sophomore at Nebraska Wesleyan — ended up eighth in the 100 meter dash (12.47).

Find complete results from the meet linked here

