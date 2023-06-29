(Sidney) -- Sidney alum Noah Jorgenson has been named to the College Sports Communicators Academic All-America Men's Track & Field/Cross Country Team.
Jorgenson, who runs at Central, is the sixth Dutch student-athlete to receive this honor this year.
To be eligible for consideration, a nominee must be a starter or key reserve and carry a minimum of a 3.50 cumulative GPA and have reached sophomore standing.
Jorgenson currently holds a 3.98 GPA as a business management major.
