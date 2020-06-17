(Sidney) -- The Sidney Cowboys are 1-0 on the high school baseball season. Now they hope the things they did well in their first win will parlay into more.
Sidney kicked off their 2020 season with a 10-4 win over Fremont-Mills Monday night.
"It was great to be back out on the field," Coach Brad Johnson said. "The kids had been super excited since they found out we were going to play. It's hard to go over everything to get them game ready. It was fun for sure."
The Cowboys relied on an opportunistic offense in the victory -- paced by Brett Gruber's two hits and two RBI.
"Last year he had our best batting average," Johnson said. "He puts the ball in play. When you put it in play, good things happen."
Garett Phillips earned the win on the bump for the Cowboys, tossing five innings and allowing just four hits and two earned runs while striking out seven.
"If you're throwing strikes and letting your defense work, good things are going to happen," Johnson said. "Like all coaches, we were concerned about arms, but he threw 91 pitches. We'll give him a few days off and hopefully he'll be ready for the Saturday tournament."
Will Oswald, Cole Stenzel, Leighton Whipple, Cale Phillips, Brydon Huntley, Kyle Beam and Clayton Cook were also in the lineup on opening night for Sidney.
Coach Johnson is hopeful his team's strong showing can lead to more.
"Just keep hitting well," Johnson said. "We've got three pretty good pitchers between Garett Phillips, Leighton Whipple and Brett Gruber. Pitching will be the key and keeping arms in shape and just trying to get better everyday. It's a short season. Just keep improving."
The Cowboys are able to rest until Friday when they will take on East Mills followed by a tournament at West Harrison Saturday. Coach Johnson says his team will use these few days off to shore some things up.
"Definitely some defensive work," Johnson said, "then we will be hitting a lot. Just working together as a team to get into better shape and get ready to take it game to game, but we are real excited."
The season may feel like it will fly by, but there's still plenty of season left -- and plenty of goals to achieve -- for the Cowboys.
"One of our goals is to be at the top of the conference," Johnson said. "Tournament and regular season. It's a pretty big goal, but that's where we want to be."
The entire interview with Coach Johnson can be heard below.