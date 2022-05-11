(Sidney) -- The Sidney boys golf team claimed another championship on Wednesday afternoon at the Fremont County Golf Course. The 1A sectional title has them moving one step closer to a potential spot in the state tournament.
Buoyed by a 1-2-3 finish from Hayden Thompson, Cole Jorgenson and Kyle Beam, Sidney shot a 341 and claimed the sectional championship by 18 strokes ahead of Corner Conference rival Fremont-Mills.
“They had the right mindset going in,” Sidney coach Janice Shanno told KMA Sports. “We made sure to keep hydrated and made sure nobody was getting too overheated. I’m really proud of how they came out and played.”
Thompson, a freshman led the charge with an 81, carding a 40 on his first nine before a 41 on the second. Teammate and senior Cole Jorgenson was next with an 82, finishing strong with a 39 on his second nine.
“I just had to hit the fairways,” Thompson said. “Just try to find the greens and everything. It means a lot (to win a sectional championship) in my freshman year.”
“It wasn’t too pretty,” Jorgenson admitted. “I think I hit two greens in regulation. The birdie chances weren’t really there. I was just getting up and down for par.”
Thompson and Jorgenson battled the heat and windy conditions along with the rest of the 39 golfers on hand at the tournament. Beam posted an 84 to take third, and Fremont-Mills’ Jake Malcom took fourth with an 86. Sidney’s fourth scorer was Will Bryant, who finished with a 94.
The Knights also advanced to Monday’s 1A district as the sectional runner-up, and Bedford, which shot a 364, will join them as the second-highest finisher behind the host school (Sidney).
Fremont-Mills got additional solid scores from Corner Conference champion Owen Thornton (88) as well as Cooper Marvel (89) and Caden Blackburn (96) while Bedford’s scoring came from Owen Lucas (86), Tate Rowan (90), Logan Moyer (92) and Micah Johnson (96).
Southwest Valley was fourth with a 371, East Mills shot a 375 in fifth, Stanton-Essex took sixth with a 393 and Lenox had a 497 in seventh.
Both East Mills and Southwest Valley will send a pair of individual representatives on to Denison on Monday, too. East Mills’ Lincoln Palmer and Kyler Williams shot a 90 and 91, respectively, and Jake Oathoudt and Hunter Crill both shot a 91 for Southwest Valley to advance as the top finishers from non-qualifying teams.
Sidney, which also claimed the Corner Conference championship last week, seems as prepared as any to put up a state-qualifying score on Monday.
“We went up (to Denison) last Saturday,” Coach Shanno said. “The boys found the greens to be very fast. They know putting and the approach shots are going to be crucial, and learning how to keep them on the greens will be an important part of the day.”
Check out complete results from the meet in the picture below and video interviews with Thompson, Jorgenson and Coach Shanno below.