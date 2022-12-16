(Sidney) -- Sidney boys basketball continues to look for growth as the season moves along under first-year head coach Luke Buttry.
The Cowboys (2-4 overall, 1-2 Corner Conference) have had a tough week with losses to Fremont-Mills and Bedford, but that came off a week where they went 2-0, including wins over East Atchison and Griswold. And that was off of an 0-2 opening week with losses to Johnson-Brock and Stanton.
It’s about what one might expect from a team that is working on replacing a deep senior class from a year ago and starting three sophomores.
“We started the year a little bit rough,” Coach Buttry told KMA Sports. “There was a little bit of a learning curve and a lot of guys new to varsity basketball or playing a new role for us.”
Sophomores Braedon Godfread, Grant Whitehead and Michael Hensley have started every game and lead the Cowboys in production this season. Godfread tops the team with 13.3 points, 7.2 rebounds and 2.3 blocks per game while Whitehead is averaging 12.3 points and tops the team with 4.5 steals and 3.8 assists per game.
“Those are guys that played a lot of basketball in the offseason, and they’re guys that got a taste of varsity action last year,” Buttry said. “This year, they have much expanded roles. Grant would come into the game (last year) and be a spot-up shooter, and now he’s handling the basketball 30 of the 32 minutes a night for us. He’s adapted to that role well.
“Braedon has been a great inside presence for us, and he has the versatility to step out and score. In the post, he’s had some games where he’s been really dominant and will continue to grow in that role.”
Hensley, meanwhile, is the third scorer to this point in the season with 9.8 points per game while also averaging 5.2 rebounds and 1.5 rebounds.
“Michael had the least varsity experience (of the trio of starting sophomores) coming in,” Buttry said. “Our first game against Johnson-Brock, he attempted just one shot, and I told him that he had the ability to be a scorer for us. He’s embraced that role and led us in scoring (last Friday). He’s been in double figures three games since that first game, so he’s really stepped up.”
Rounding out the starting lineup for Sidney this season are seniors Taylor McFail (8.2 PPG, 3.0 RPG) and Nik Peters (4.3 PPG, 5.5 RPG). Seniors Zavier Hyde and Kellen Rose and sophomores LaDarius Albright, Andreas Buttry, Kolt Payne and Hayden Thompson have also been key reserves for Coach Buttry.
Moving forward, Coach Buttry would like to see his team get out in transition a bit more while also shoring up some of their defensive schemes.
“I think we took a step forward (in week two of the season),” Buttry said. “I think we have a group that can really push the ball well in transition and didn’t necessarily do that early in the season. That’s something we continue to look at. Continuing to get out and run and play at a tempo that we can control and not let the other team dictate that.
“Then, defensively, maybe refining a few things in terms of our man-to-man defensive rotations and box outs off of those rotations while throwing in some wrinkles into the zone defenses we run.”
Sidney will close their first half with a home meeting against Essex later Friday night. Listen to the full interview with Coach Buttry below.